Salah to leave Egypt squad and return to Liverpool for injury rehab

Sports

AFP
22 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 12:55 pm

Related News

Salah to leave Egypt squad and return to Liverpool for injury rehab

The announcement comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it "makes sense" for the 31-year-old to undergo treatment in England.

AFP
22 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Salah to leave Egypt squad and return to Liverpool for injury rehab

Mohamed Salah will leave the Egypt squad at the Africa Cup of Nations to continue treatment on a hamstring injury at his club Liverpool, the country's football association said on Sunday, but they hope he will return to the tournament in Ivory Coast.

"Salah will attend (Monday's) game against Cape Verde and then will travel to the UK," the Egyptian Football Association said.

"After communication between the Egyptian medical staff and their Liverpool counterparts, we have agreed that the player will return to the UK to continue his treatment, hoping to return to the Egypt team for the semi-finals."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The announcement comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it "makes sense" for the 31-year-old to undergo treatment in England.

"That's the plan," Klopp said after Liverpool's 4-0 victory away to Bournemouth on Sunday when asked if Salah would now return to Merseyside.

"If that's already decided 100 per cent, I don't know. But that's the plan. I think probably everybody sees it makes sense that he's doing the rehab with us or with our people."

Salah had already been ruled out of the Pharaohs' crucial Group B clash against Cape Verde in Abidjan on Monday and Egpyt's last-16 match should they progress.

The Egyptian FA had initially hoped he would be back for an eventual quarter-final, but now appear resigned to being without him until a possible semi-final on February 7.

Klopp did leave the door open for Salah to return to the tournament should he prove his fitness while Egypt are still alive.

"If Egypt qualifies for the final and he is fit before the final, then probably yes," added Klopp. "Why not? That's clear."

After drawing their opening two games at the tournament, the record seven-time African champions need to beat already-qualified Cape Verde just to be guaranteed of qualifying for the last 16.

Salah salvaged a 2-2 draw with Mozambique from the penalty spot in Egypt's opening game before limping off in the first half of the stalemate against Ghana.

His injury is the latest cruel twist of fate for the player at the AFCON.

He has never won the trophy and twice fallen short in the final, to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal two years ago.

Salah told a press conference on Sunday he remains convinced he will be crowned champion of Africa "sooner or later".

"I have won everything possible but this one not yet," said the two-time African footballer of the year.

"It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen."

Football

Mohamed Salah / Egypt Football Team / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

3h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

12h | Mode
TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

25m | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

15h | Videos
How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

17h | Videos
Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

17h | Videos