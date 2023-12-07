Salah, Hakimi and Osimhen up for African Player of the Year

Salah, who won consecutive awards for 2017 and 2018, will be up against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a key factor in Morocco's progress to the World Cup semifinals, and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose 26 goals last season steered Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is in line for a third African Player of the Year Award after being named on the shortlist, the Confederation of African Football announced on Thursday.

Salah, who won consecutive awards for 2017 and 2018, will be up against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a key factor in Morocco's progress to the World Cup semifinals, and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose 26 goals last season steered Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Salah was runner-up last year to Senegal striker Sadio Mane who misses out this time round following his move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria's record five-time winner Asisat Oshoala is competing for the women's award with South African Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia captain Barbra Banda.

The winners will be announced on December 11 in Marrakech.

