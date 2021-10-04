'Salah goal will be remembered in 50 years'

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this. It was the first touch, the first challenge he wins, the going there and putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation off like he did. Absolutely exceptional," said Klopp.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mohamed Salah's wonderful individual goal against Manchester City, in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with the champions on Sunday, will still be talked about in half a century's time, his manager Juergen Klopp said.

Salah, who had created the first goal for Sadio Mane, restored Liverpool's lead, making it 2-1 after twisting away from Joao Cancelo, leaving Bernardo Silva on the floor and dribbling past Aymeric Laporte before a clinical right-foot finish.

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this. It was the first touch, the first challenge he wins, the going there and putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation off like he did. Absolutely exceptional," said Klopp.

"Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time, in 50, 60 years, when they remember this game," he added.

Klopp suggested Salah, who has six goals from his opening seven Premier League games, deserved greater credit for the quality of his strikes.

"If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal then the world says yes because it's world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is," he said.

Salah himself had little recollection of the detail of the goal, judging from his post-match comments.

"I have to watch it to see. I do remember it. It would be more special if it won the game but it is what it is. It's the result. I think it's a good goal, nothing much to say," he said.

