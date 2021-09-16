Salah equals Gerrard's Liverpool record

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 03:33 pm

The Egypt star made a bit of history with his second-half strike against AC Milan.

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah equaled Steven Gerrard's Liverpool record for most Champions League/European Cup goals at Anfield on Wednesday.

Salah converted Divock Origi's assist into a goal in the 48th minute of the Champions League encounter against AC Milan. That goal level the match at 2-2.

It was Salah's 14th in the Champions League at Anfield, same as Reds legend Gerrard.

Salah's CL record at Liverpool

Salah had scored just three Champions League goals in his career before moving to Liverpool from Roma, but he's since become a serial scorer in the competition.

The Egypt star now has 26 Champions League goals for Liverpool, with more than half of those coming at home.

One of his most memorable tallies came away from Anfield, as he opened the scoring in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham with a penalty in the second minute. 

Salah produces rare penalty miss

Usually so reliable from the spot, Salah produced an uncharacteristic miss early in Wednesday's game.

With Liverpool already up 1-0 in the 14th minute, Salah saw his penalty saved by Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

It was just the second time Salah has failed to convert from the spot in 19 Liverpool attempts, and the first time since 2017.

Source: Goal.com

