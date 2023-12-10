Sajid replaces injured Abrar in Pakistan squad for Australia Test

Sports

AFP
10 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Sajid replaces injured Abrar in Pakistan squad for Australia Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abrar will remain with the team to receive treatment.

AFP
10 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:59 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan recalled Sajid Khan after fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia with a leg injury, selectors said Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abrar will remain with the team to receive treatment.

"Ahmed injured his leg around the knee during the tour game and his MRI suggests rest and rehabilitation, which means he will not be available for the first Test," a PCB news release said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abrar will be assessed for the second Test in Melbourne from December 26, it said. The third Test is in Sydney from January 3.

Sajid, 30, played the last of his seven Tests against Australia in March 2022 and will fly to Perth to join the team before the match.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

8h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

30m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table