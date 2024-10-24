Sajid Khan takes six as England bowled out for 267

England's first innings came to an end shortly after the tea break, with the visitors all out for 267.

Sajid Khan once again stole the show, taking six wickets, while Noman Ali provided crucial support with three scalps. Pakistan's spinners dominated proceedings as England struggled to build any lasting partnerships.

Sajid made an early impact, dismissing Ollie Pope in the 19th over. Pope, who has had a difficult series, reviewed the decision after being trapped lbw, but ball tracking confirmed the delivery was heading straight for leg stump. Pope's struggle continued, having not made any significant contributions this series. His highest score remains 29 from the second Test.

England's hopes of building momentum were dealt another blow in the 21st over when Sajid trapped Joe Root lbw. The former England captain, known for his reliability, could only manage five runs. Replays showed the ball would have crashed into the middle stump had it not struck Root's pads. Sajid's dominance over the English middle order grew when Harry Brook, one of England's more successful batters against Pakistan, was bowled for a modest score. Brook had scored a triple century in the opening Test but had no answer to Sajid's sharp turn.

England captain Ben Stokes was the next to fall, managing just 12 runs off 22 balls before an incredible diving catch by Salman Agha off Sajid's delivery sent him packing. Stokes, who had been one of the key figures in England's batting line-up, was left frustrated as Pakistan maintained control.

Sajid's relentless bowling continued as he dismissed Rehan Ahmed in the 67th over, securing his second five-wicket haul of the series, following his nine-wicket performance in the previous Test. Sajid rounded off his impressive spell by claiming Jack Leach's wicket in the 69th over. Leach charged down the wicket, attempting a big shot, but Rizwan's swift work behind the stumps completed the stumping, giving Sajid his second-ever six-wicket haul.

Noman Ali provided excellent support to Sajid throughout the innings. He dismissed Zac Crawley early in the 14th over, with Saim Ayub taking a sharp catch at gully. Noman also accounted for Ben Duckett, who had made a half-century before being trapped lbw by a low-bouncing delivery in the 26th over. England's longest partnership, between Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, was ended when Noman caught Atkinson off his own bowling, breaking their 107-run stand.

Zahid Mehmood took the vital wicket of Jamie Smith, who had anchored England's innings with an impressive 89 runs. Smith had played aggressively, smashing five fours and six sixes before attempting another boundary shot. His effort, however, resulted in a high catch, with Mohammad Rizwan comfortably settling underneath it to end England's innings.

Pakistan will now look to build on this advantage as they prepare to bat, with Sajid Khan's six-wicket heroics putting them in a strong position heading into the next phase of the match.