Saifuddin left disappointed after not being included in BPL players' draft

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin had to return home midway through the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to back pain. He has been away from action since then but expressed his interest to take part in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as his condition improved.

The all-rounder informed that he would play as a batter since he has not gained enough fitness to bowl regularly. But he did not receive a green signal from the medical team of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). That's why his name has not been included in the list of local players in the players' draft to be held on 27 December.

Saifuddin's last appearance in competitive cricket was in October against Sri Lanka in the World Cup. He was then advised to stay away from cricket for three months. Saifuddin is supposed to return to cricket on 20 January next year.

As the BPL is beginning on 21 January, Saifuddin wanted to play the tournament as a batter. But he has not been allowed to do that as he hasn't gained full fitness. The people concerned will monitor the state of Saifuddin's injury on Sunday and then decide on his comeback.

"We select players based on the information from the medical team. The team informed us that Saifuddin is not in a position to play in the BPL. That's why his name is not there in the draft," said Habibul Bashar, one of the members of the selection panel.

Saifuddin is a tad disappointed not to receive a green signal from the medical team. The 25-year-old cricketer said, "I am in a much better state. It will take some time for me to bowl but I can bat alright. That's why I wanted to play."