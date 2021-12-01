Saif Hassan ruled out of Mirpur Test due to illness

Bangladesh opening batter Saif Hassan will miss the second Test against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on 4 December due to illness.

Saif underwent laboratory tests based on symptoms and reports have confirmed that he has typhoid germs in his body.

The batter is receiving treatment and will continue his recovery under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.

Earlier, Saif had been given antibiotics and Dr Chowdhury said that they would wait for a couple of days and then decide if he would be able to play or not.

"He has been on antibiotics. We are waiting for his fever to come down. We will wait for another couple of days and observe his condition. But it will be tough for him to take part in the second match," he told TBS.

However, it is now confirmed that Saif will miss the second Test.

Saif made his T20I debut last month in the three-match series against Pakistan. He scored 1 and 0 in two innings. Change of format did not bring about a change to his fortune as he failed in both innings in the recently concluded first Test match against the same opposition. He got out to Shaheen Shah Afridi thrice in the fourth innings he played during Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh.

In the absence of Saif, Bangladesh might hand a debut to Mohammad Naim, who recently earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad.