Saif Hassan misses ton as Bangladesh A enforced follow-on

BSS
18 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 07:15 pm

Saif Hassan played in one-day mode to hammer 71-ball-95 with 14 fours and two sixes.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh A came up with a mediocre batting show on day three of the first unofficial Test against West Indies, giving the visitors a chance to sniff a victory in the rain-hit match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
 
After West Indies A declared their first innings on 427-7, Bangladesh were all out for just 264 and the visitors didn't hesitate to enforce a follow-on in a bid to force a result.
 
The hosts, however, today ended the third day on five for no loss, still trailing by 158 runs.
 
Resuming the day on 417-6, West Indies declared the innings, adding just 10 runs for one wicket. They in fact decided to declare once Joshua de Silva who started the day with 73 runs, was dismissed on 77.
 
The second string Bangladesh side made a poor start with opener Shadman Islam being out on 2 and Zakir Hasan scored 30.
 
Saif Hassan played in one-day mode to hammer 71-ball-95 with 14 fours and two sixes.
 
Pacer Jair McAllister, who claimed 5-60 to wreck havoc on Bangladesh batting line up, denied Saif a century by five runs.
 
Skipper Afif Hossain also got a desired start but couldn't carry on as he was removed by Raymon Rifer after scoring 45 off 41 with seven fours and two sixes. Jaker Ali Anik was the other one who put up some resistance, making 64 off 123 that included four fours and two sixes.
 
Akeem Jordan and Reifer snapped up two wickets apiece to complement McAllister's five-for.
 
At stumps, Shadman Islam was batting on 5 with Zakir Hasan yet to score as Bangladesh started their second innings after following-on.

 

