Saif Hassan to lead Bangladesh Men's cricket team in Asian Games

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The team will fly to China tomorrow.

As many as eight international cricketers have been named in the squad.

Right-handed top-order batter Saif Hassan will lead the side.

Several members of the 2020 U-19 World Cup-winning squad have made the squad. Ripon Mondol, an impressive fast bowler of the next batch, has found a place as well.

Right-arm express fast bowler Nahid Rana, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, right-arm seamer Sumon Khan and pace-bowling all-rounder Mrittunjoy Chowdhury have been included too.

Squad:

Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain