Saha, Gill pummel Lucknow bowlers in Gujarat's big win

Chasing a target of 228 runs, Lucknow were restricted to 171/7 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 79 runs off 41 balls by Quinton de Kock. 

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in Match 51 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Chasing a target of 228 runs, Lucknow were restricted to 171/7 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 79 runs off 41 balls by Quinton de Kock. 

Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma was in good form for GT and bagged four wickets. 

Initially, LSG captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl.

GT raced to 227/2 in 20 overs with ease, courtesy of dominant batting from openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. 

Wriddhiman smacked 54 runs off 23 balls, including four fours and three sixes. 

Meanwhile, Gill hammered an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 51 deliveries, packed with two fours and seven sixes. For LSG's bowling department, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan took a wicket each.

Cricket

Gujarat Titans / Lucknow Super Giants / Ipl 2023

Comments

