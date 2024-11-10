S.Africa's Lizelle Lee smashes records with unbeaten 150 for Hurricanes

South Africa's Lizelle Lee set a new record in the Women's Big Bash League with a phenomenal 150 not out for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Perth Scorchers on Sunday, 10 November.

Her 75-ball knock, featuring 12 sixes and 12 fours, marked the highest individual score since the WBBL's inception in 2015, surpassing Grace Harris's 136 from last year.

The 32-year-old's innings came after a slow start this season, where she scored just 71 runs across five innings. Reflecting on the performance, Lee credited her teammates for their support during tough moments. "I was doubting myself… they were there when I was crying and couldn't stop," she said to Channel Seven.

Lee's efforts propelled the Hurricanes to a total of 203-3 in 20 overs, ultimately leading them to victory with the Scorchers bowled out for 131.

Her explosive innings also established a new record for sixes hit in a single WBBL match, adding to her reputation as one of the competition's most powerful strikers.