SAFF winner Swapna announces retirement from football

SAFF Women's Championship winning striker Sirat Jahan Swapna posted on her Facebook page to announce her retirement from football.

One of the national team's most dependable strikers, Swapna scored four goals in Nepal in September last year and significantly contributed to the team's victory.

She has chosen to leave football, though, in the same way that Anuching Mogini and Sajeda Khatun did by saying goodbye on social media.

However, after being excluded from the women's team camp for upcoming assignments, they both made their decisions.

"I'm leaving the field of professional football voluntarily. I've had the good fortune to play football professionally for roughly eight years. As a result of starting my football career, I acquired several things. Thank you to the Almighty Allah for everything. I've made a lot of friends thanks to the game. So please accept my apologies if I have inadvertently or intentionally hurt someone. Moreover, everyone pray for me," her Facebook post read.