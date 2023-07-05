Saff Championship 2023: Zico named goalkeeper of the tournament

Bangladesh's Anisur Rahman Zico has been named the best goalkeeper of the just-concluded Saff Championship 2023. India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero in both the semi-final and final in the penalty shootout but Zico's excellent performance throughout the tournament stood out.

His performance in Bangladesh 1-0 loss against Kuwait in particular in the semi-final where he denied the opposition attackers multiple times was highly acclaimed.

Zico was not present when the award was given away at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as he had returned to Bangladesh on Monday.

Bangladesh's performance in the tournament earned praises as they made the semi-final of the tournament after a 14-year hiatus thanks to two come-from-behind wins.