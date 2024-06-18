'Sacrifice, hard work' take Pooran past Gayle on T20 charts

Nicholas Pooran on Tuesday insisted "sacrifice and hard work" have been key to him succeeding Chris Gayle as the West Indies leading T20 run-maker.

The 28-year-old Trinidadian passed the 2,000-run mark in the international game's shortest format when he clobbered Afghanistan for 98 in his team's 104-run victory in Monday's concluding group stage game of the World Cup.

For good measure, he also surpassed Gayle for most sixes by a West Indies batsman in T20 international cricket, taking his total to 128 to his former teammate's 124.

"I'm just really happy that I can continue what he left. He obviously set the platform for us," said Pooran of Gayle.

"He's the definition of batting in T20 cricket. And I'm just really happy that I can continue to entertain people and take over where he has left."

Until Monday, however, Pooran had struggled at this World Cup where pitches have tended to be slow and low.

In the first three group games, he made 17 against New Zealand, 22 in the clash with Uganda and 27 facing Papua New Guinea.

The roller-coaster nature of his World Cup campaign has reflected large parts of his own career.

After playing at the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, a serious car accident sidelined him for a lengthy period.

Pooran then featured in a head-spinnng array of franchise events before he made his international mark at the 2019 50-over World Cup, hitting a majestic 118 in a win over Sri Lanka.

Later that year, he served a four-game ban for ball-tampering.

In 2022, and with his reputation restored, he was named captain of the T20 squad for the World Cup in Australia only to resign after the West Indies lost to Scotland and Ireland.

Two years on, Pooran will be crucial to the West Indies' hopes of a third T20 World Cup title as the 2024 edition enters the second round Super Eights stage.

"It's a proud feeling. I've worked hard throughout my career," said Pooran.

"I've sacrificed a lot, so I want to be the best version of myself. What has happened now is only because of my hard work and belief in myself."

He added: "I've worked extremely hard on my craft, batting on different positions and at the end of the day I'm a complete team guy. Whatever they require from me, I want to do it."

West Indies start their Super Eights campaign on Wednesday against defending champions England in Saint Lucia.

They then tackle the United States in Barbados on Friday before facing South Africa in Antigua on Sunday.

The final of the World Cup takes place at Barbados on June 29.

