Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 09:21 pm

"The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident."

A video of a six-year old leg-spinner outfoxing batters went viral on Facebook a few days ago. The video was shared by the likes of cricketer Shahriar Nafees. 

The video was today shared on Twitter by sports producer Sarang Bhalerao and a lot of people were amazed at his skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was one of them. Tendulkar posted the video on his official Facebook page and wrote, "Wow! Received this video from a friend. It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident."

The name of the boy is Asaduzzaman Sadid. He hails from Mahabaj, Barishal. He is yet to attend school but everyone in his neighbourhood knows about his cricketing talent for a long time.

Sadid started bowling at the age of three and has been bowling leg-spin regularly for the last six-seven months. He is very fond of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Shane Warne. Sadid doesn't miss any match that features Khan.

Sadid wants to be an all-round cricketer like Shakib Al Hasan. 

