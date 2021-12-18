Sachin Tendulkar becomes third most admired sportsperson in the world

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 06:11 pm

Sachin Tendulkar becomes third most admired sportsperson in the world

The top two spots are taken by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has become the third most admired sportsperson in the world.

Current India Test captain Virat Kohli is the fourth most admired sportsperson in the world, reported Goal.com.

The top two spots are taken by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As per a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, Tendulkar and Kohli are overtaken by Ronaldo and Messi.

The study has ranked former US President Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world, across various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) are also present on the list.

Talking about most admired women, Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II. 

 

