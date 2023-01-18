'Sabotage': BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip

The BBC issued an apology on Tuesday after their FA Cup coverage was interrupted by a pornographic audio clip.

Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume just as host Gary Lineker was seeking the opinion of fellow pundit Alan Shearer ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I don't know who's making that noise," said Lineker with a laugh. "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think. I don't know whether you heard it at home."

The former England striker later said a phone had been taped to the back of the studio set as a prank.

LOOOOOL BBC MOTD

"As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," Lineker said on Twitter.

The BBC issued an apology, saying: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

Daniel Jarvis, who goes by Jarvo69 on social media, admitted he caused the TV controversy before Liverpool played Wolves in the FA Cup as the BBC pledged to undertake an investigation. He has more than 170,000 YouTube subscribers as of Tuesday night.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! best prankster ever!!!!

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.

Jarvis was found guilty of criminal trespass last year after his invasion of an England cricket Test in 2021. He also has a history of making his way onto football pitches.