Sabitzer snatches Austria Euros group win against Netherlands

Austria kept their heads and Schmid nodded them back in front after 59 minutes from Florian Grillitsch's cross, with Stefan de Vrij unable to hack the ball clear on the line.

The goal sucked the life out of the Netherlands, who turned to their super sub against Poland and at the 2022 World Cup against Argentina, burly hitman Wout Weghorst, to put their plan B into action.

It worked almost immediately, with the striker nodding down for Depay to smash home and pull the game level.

Austria struck back yet again to move ahead for the third time when Sabitzer superbly rifled home at the near post, after Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk played him onside.

Substitute Baumgartner produced a fine finish for what would have been Austria's fourth but was offside, and Weghorst headed over a final chance for the downcast Dutch.