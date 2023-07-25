Sabitzer moves from Bayern to Dortmund

Sports

AFP
25 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 11:23 am

Sabitzer moves from Bayern to Dortmund

The 29-year-old Austrian vice-captain has undergone a medical and signed a contract until June 2027, his new club announced.

AFP
25 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 11:23 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Borussia Dortmund have signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old Austrian vice-captain has undergone a medical and signed a contract until June 2027, his new club announced.

"I can hardly wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey," said Sabitzer, whose deal is reported to be worth 19 million euros ($21m).

"The talks with the Borussia Dortmund management were outstanding and have shown me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years.

"I would like to play my part in ensuring that BVB achieve their objectives and have every reason to celebrate something special with their fans again as soon as possible."

After starting his professional career in Austria at Admira Wacker and playing a season at Rapid Vienna, Sabitzer joined Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in 2014. After a one-season loan spell in Salzburg he joined Bayern Munich in 2021.

In total, he has played 185 Bundesliga matches and 32 Champions League games. He has 71 caps for Austria.

Last season, the Bavarian club loaned him to English Premier League side Manchester United in February, where he played 18 matches in all competitions before picking up an injury in May.

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga last season behind Bayern on goal difference after being held 2-2 at home by Mainz on the final day.

