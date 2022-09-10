Sabina’s hattrick helps Bangladesh put six past Pakistan

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 04:53 pm

The victory put Bangladesh in pole position of Group A with six points from two games. They have a great chance to make it to the next stage. Five-time champions India sit second in the group.

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun scored a hattrick as Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan 6-0 in Kathmandu on Saturday and in the process, helped Bangladesh rise to the top spot of Group A in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship.

Fresh off of scoring a brace in a 3-0 win over the Maldives, skipper Sabina turned it up at the Dasarath Rangasala and scored two in the first half after Monika Chakma had given the women in red and green the lead in the third minute before Sirat Jahan Swapna extended the advantage in the 28th minute.

Sabina scored her first right after the half-hour mark, pouncing on a rebound after Monika's initial shot was parried. The veteran striker, who is Bangladesh's all-time leading scorer in international football, male or female, with 31 goals in 44 appearances, doubled her tally four minutes later smashing home from close range following a cutback from Sanjida Akhter.

Sabina completed her hattrick with a brilliant guiding header on a cross from Monika 13 minutes after the restart.

Even though Sabina was taken off in the 72nd minute, Bangladesh were not done for the day. The last and arguably the best goal of the game came in the 77th minute when super-sub Rituporna Chakma, turned on her heels at the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed attempt that sailed into the top left corner of the Pakistan net.

