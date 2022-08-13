Sabbir, Saifuddin return as Bangladesh announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-man squad led by Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Shakib will lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, New Zealand triangular series and the T20 World Cup, said BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.

Sabbir Rahman has made a comeback to the team after nearly three years, although his recent performances don't speak for himself. In six T20s this year, the right-hander averages 18 and strikes at 111.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has also returned to the squad. He hasn't played much competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup last year because of persistent injury problems.

The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah has been included after being originally 'rested' for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

Litton Das and Yasir Ali have been ruled out because of injury while wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan's availability will depend on fitness.

Top-order batters Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been dropped from the squad owing to their poor form.

Ebadot Hossain, who had a fine debut in the third ODI against Zimbabwe, has made the cut.

Squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed