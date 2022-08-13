Sabbir, Saifuddin return as Bangladesh announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup

Sports

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

Sabbir, Saifuddin return as Bangladesh announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-man squad led by Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on 27 August.

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 06:16 pm
Sabbir, Saifuddin return as Bangladesh announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-man squad led by Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Shakib will lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, New Zealand triangular series and the T20 World Cup, said BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.

Sabbir Rahman has made a comeback to the team after nearly three years, although his recent performances don't speak for himself. In six T20s this year, the right-hander averages 18 and strikes at 111.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has also returned to the squad. He hasn't played much competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup last year because of persistent injury problems. 

The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah has been included after being originally 'rested' for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

Litton Das and Yasir Ali have been ruled out because of injury while wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan's availability will depend on fitness.

Top-order batters Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been dropped from the squad owing to their poor form.

Ebadot Hossain, who had a fine debut in the third ODI against Zimbabwe, has made the cut. 

Squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Cricket

Sabbir Rahman / Mohammad Saifuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

7h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

10h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

55m | Videos
What will happen after global warming?

What will happen after global warming?

2h | Videos
Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system