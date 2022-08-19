Sabbir Rahman among runs after national team recall

Sabbir Rahman has made a comeback into the national team after a gap of three years and is likely to bat in the middle-order for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that his T20 experience, form in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and some game time in the Caribbean for Bangladesh A would help him.

He's been given that role specifically in the unofficial ODI series between Bangladesh A and the West Indies A. Sabbir failed in the first match, getting dismissed for 3 off 6. But he came into his own in the second unofficial ODI by playing an effective knock of 62 off 58. His innings was studded with six boundaries and a maximum.

Sabbir came into the crease when Bangladesh A were 164 for four in the 34th over, losing the top four including the centurion Mohammad Naim (103).

Naim's century and Sabbir's timely fifty helped Bangladesh A reach 277 for six after 50 overs which later proved to be enough. The pace bowling duo of Mukidul Islam and Rejaur Rahman Raja shared five wickets among themselves and the West Indies fell 44 runs short.