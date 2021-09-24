SAAF Championship 2021: Five players who could make a difference for Bangladesh

Bangladesh's newly appointed Spanish head coach Oscar Bruzon has named a preliminary squad for the upcoming SAAF Championship 2021. Meanwhile, BFF has yet to explain why Jamie Day has been relieved of his duties for the next two months. In his absence, Bruzon will coach Bangladesh national team in the SAAF football championship in the hopes of impressing BFF. Some of the players that competed in the Tri-nation series were left out by the new coach. In this article, we look at the five players that have the potential to influence the outcomes for Bangladesh in the SAAF Championship 2021.

Five Bangladesh Players to Watch Out in SAAF Championship 2021

Oscar Bruzon named a 26-man squad, which will be reduced to 23 before heading to the Maldives for the SAFF Championship 2021. Here are five players who could make a difference for Bangladesh during the tournament.

Topu Barman (Defender)

Bangladesh's best center defender at the moment is Topu Barman. The 26-year-old played for Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Ltd before joining Bashundhara Kings in 2019.

Topu Barman debuted for Bangladesh at the senior level in 2013 and has since appeared in 38 international matches for the country. Topu has four international goals, three of which were scored in the SAAF Championship. Topu is expected to display his real talent and lead Bangladesh's defense during the 13th edition of the SAAF football competition.

Anisur Rahman Zico (Goalkeeper)

24-year-old Anisur Rahman Zico has changed his fortunes after joining the Bashundhara Kings in 2018. He has displayed his real talent after taking over as the team's number one goalkeeper. Anisur Rahman is well-known for his penalty-saving abilities. He was in the spotlight and played a key part for Bashundhara Kings during the 2019-2020 AFC Cup.

Anisur Rahman has become the no.1 goalkeeper for the Bangladesh national football team following his inspiring performance with Bashundhara football club. He made his senior debut against Nepal on November 13, 2020, and has since made seven appearances for the Bangladesh national team. Zico might be crucial for Bangladesh's chances of reaching the final of the next SAAF Championship. So, he is undeniably one of Bangladesh's most important players in the squad.

Tariq Kazi (Defender)

Bangladeshi origin 20-year-old right-wing back Tariq Kazi was born in the year 2000 in Finland. Tariq is considered one of the country's most gifted footballers. Tariq represented Finland at the U17, U18, and U19 levels. He also played for Finish's first division league team Ilves from 2017 to 2019 before relocating to Bangladesh in 2020. He has been a part of Bashundhara Kings since 2020 and made his national team debut in 2021.

Tariq has made five appearances for Bangladesh's senior team and has established himself as a first-choice right-back both for club and country. Tariq's ability to rush to the opposition's half for a quick counterattack, as well as his defensive strategy, will benefit Bangladesh in the SAAF Championship 2021.

Eleta Kingsley (Forward)

32-year-old Nigerian-born Eleta Kingsley received Bangladeshi citizenship in March 2021. He has been eligible to represent Bangladesh since getting the passport. Eleta Kingsley received his first call-up from Oscar Bruzon for the SAAF Football Championship 2021 after a six-month wait.

Eleta Kingsley played for a number of Bangladeshi clubs before joining Bashundhara Kings in 2021. He had his most productive time while playing for Team BJMC from 2015 to 2019. He scored 25 goals in 29 appearances for BJMC. Bangladesh will benefit from Eleta Kingsley's height, strength, and shooting skills during the SAAF competition.

Jamal Bhuyan (Midfielder)

The captain of Bangladesh's men's football team, Jamal Bhuyan was born in the year 1990 in Denmark. Jamal is a defensive midfielder, who previously played for a number of Danish clubs before moving to Bangladesh permanently in 2014. He made his debut for the national team against Nepal in the 2013 SAAF football championship.

Jamal has 51 senior appearances and is widely regarded as the country's best player. He will have to inspire Bangladesh on the pitch during the upcoming competition. Jamal Bhuyan's performance would undoubtedly make a difference in Bangladesh's championship aspirations.

Bottom Line

Bangladesh national men's football team will have to play as a unit to win the SAAF Championship 2021. Players must communicate well with one another in order to achieve the target. The new coach Oscar Bruzon needs to lay out a solid game plan for the tournament. However, his primary responsibility would be to bring the group together so that players can perform well on the field. The above-mentioned five players are the most experienced campaigners in the present setup. They will have to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility to win Bangladesh's second SAAF football trophy.