SA wipe off the tail quickly after lunch, will not enforce follow-on

Sports

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 05:34 pm

Bangladesh, in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 453, have been bundled out for 217. Mushfiqur Rahim was the only batter to face more than a hundred balls in the innings. He was the highest scorer with 51. Tamim Iqbal scored a quick 47 and Yasir Ali made 46.

Yasir Ali started day three with a hat-trick of boundaries off Lizaad Williams. South Africa were either too wide or too straight early on and Bangladesh capitalised on that well.

Mushfiqur and Yasir spent the first hour safely. It was Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner, who started to create chances. Yasir survived a leg-before shout in the 60th over but two balls later, he was undone by a tossed up delivery. Yasir tried to flick the ball but Maharaj found the leading edge and took the catch. The partnership between him and Mushfiqur yielded 70.

Mushfiqur and Mehidy Hasan Miraz spent 8.3 overs in the middle but Simon Harmer broke the stand before the lunch break. Mushfiqur reached his fifty in the first ball bowled by Harmer but two balls later he was guilty of playing a reverse-sweep, a highly unlikely shot at that stage, and lost his stumps.

Bangladesh added 71 to their overnight total. At lunch on day three, Bangladesh were 210 for seven. 

The visitors were bundled out soon after lunch, losing the remaining three wickets. Taijul Islam (5 off 14) was the first to go in the afrernoon session. Miraz followed him in the next over scoring 11. Ebadot Hossain slogged wildly off Harmer but got out thanks to a good catch by Lizaad Williams. 

Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee were seen rushing off which means South Africa will bat again, not enforcing the follow-on.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

