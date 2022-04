SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: South Africa win toss and decide to bat first

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the two-match series at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. Tamim Iqbal is back for Bangladesh in place of Shadman Islam. Bangladesh are playing an extra spinner in Taijul Islam who has replaced an injured Taskin Ahmed who has flown back to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier