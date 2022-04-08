SA vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Lunch: Fruitful session for SA as Elgar continues top form

Dean Elgar's third fifty of the series helped South Africa get off to an excellent start on day one of the second Test of the two-match series at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The hosts were the happier side at the toss and decided to bat first. At lunch, South Africa were 107 for one.

Bangladesh's only success came in the 12th over of the match when Sarel Erwee (24) attempted to drive a full ball wide outside the off stump and edged it to keeper Litton Das. He could have been dismissed in the third over itself. Khaled was absolutely convinced that Erwee would be out leg-before but before he convinced Mominul Haque, time had run out. Later, HawkEye showed that it was crushing into the stumps.

However, the pacers were guilty of not bowling wicket-to-wicket and the batters capitalised on that. Elgar was outstanding again, picking up his fifty off just 66 balls. He was unbeaten on 59 at lunch and Keegan Petersen on 24.