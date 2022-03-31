SA vs BAN, 1st Test: South Africa unscathed at lunch on day one

Sports

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:49 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Africa openers - Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee - kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay after being sent in to bat first by Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in Durban. Bangladesh's pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed were too indisciplined and too uncertain about their line and length and that made life very comfortable for the Protea openers. At lunch, the hosts were 95 for no loss.

The start was delayed by 35 minutes due to sight screen malfunction at both ends. Taskin started off with a full toss that went for a four. That pretty much summed up Bangladesh's effort in the first session. The pacers strayed onto the pads, bowled short and wide and could never trouble Elgar and Erwee.

Elgar looked positive right from the start and reached his fifty in quick time off only 60 balls with nine four. On the other hand, Erwee was happy to knock it around. Bangladesh's only sniff came towards the end of the first session when Erwee tried to slash a short ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das dropped the catch. Elgar was unbeaten on 60 and Erwee on 32.

The visitors are without Tamim Iqbal and Shoriful Islam. Tamim is missing out due to a stomach ache from the morning and has stayed back at the hotel. Shoriful Islam has been rested for some minor niggles. Khaled Ahmed will fill in for Shoriful while Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings. 

On the other hand, South Africa have handed debuts to Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams. They are playing two spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer - for the first time in a home Test in 52 years. This is Harmer's first Test match since 2015. 

 

Cricket

South Africa Cricket / Bangladesh Cricket Team

