SA vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Lunch: Joy, Litton dig in after nightwatchman Taskin's early fall

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 04:16 pm

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh added 85 runs for the loss of one wicket to their overnight score of 97 for four in the morning session of the third day of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. At lunch on day three, the visitors were 183 for five, trailing by 184 runs, with two well-set batters in Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Litton Das in the middle.

Taskin Ahmed, the nightwatchman, was sent back early by Lizaad Williams and that remained South Africa's only success in the first session. Joy and Litton were exceptional especially against the spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. Harmer, who wreaked havoc on day two, was welcomed into the attack with two fours in his first over and a four and a six in the next over by Joy. 

With the second boundary, Joy reached his second Test fifty. Litton got a couple of reprieves, once when he was on 13 and then just before the lunch break. But the duo managed to keep their wickets intact. Maharaj and Harmer toiled hard, troubled the batters a few times but Joy and Litton were good enough to nullify the threat posed by them.

At lunch, Joy was unbeaten on 80 off 230 and Litton on 41 off 90. They added an unbroken 82 off 169 balls.

South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

