SA vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Bangladesh on top after Khaled's double strike

Bangladesh were two wickets away from exposing South Africa's tail at stumps on day one of the first Test match between the two teams in Durban. In the morning session of the second day, the second new ball did the trick for the visitors.

Bangladesh took the second new ball after 80 overs and Mominul Haque handed the ball to Khaled Ahmed. Khaled was hit for a four in the first ball but was quick to bounce back in just his second over with the new ball. The right-arm pacer trapped Kyle Verreynne (28 off 81) in front in the 83rd over of the match and in the next ball got rid of Wiaan Mulder as Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a brilliant diving catch at slip. All of a sudden, South Africa were reduced to 245 for four to 245 for six.