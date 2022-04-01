SA vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Bangladesh in control after riveting morning session

Bangladesh were two wickets away from exposing South Africa's tail at stumps on day one of the first Test match between the two teams in Durban. In the morning session of the second day, the second new ball did the trick for the visitors.

Bangladesh took the second new ball after 80 overs and Mominul Haque handed the ball to Khaled Ahmed. Khaled was hit for a four in the first ball but was quick to bounce back in just his second over with the new ball. The right-arm pacer trapped Kyle Verreynne (28 off 81) in front in the 83rd over of the match and in the next ball got rid of Wiaan Mulder as Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a brilliant diving catch at slip. All of a sudden, South Africa were reduced to 245 for four to 245 for six.

But Bavuma stood tall and stitched an important partnership of 53 with Keshav Maharaj and frustrated Bangladeshi bowlers for more than an hour before Mehidy Hasan Miraz got him out bowled off a delivery that turned viciously off the pitch. Bavuma fell just seven short of what could have been a magnificent fighting hundred.

Ebadot Hossain then cleaned up Maharaj in the very next ball to end the latter's resistance. After Maharaj's fall, Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams survived 6.5 overs and went into lunch at 314 for eight. Shortly before the break, Williams survived a close leg-before shout. He was unbeaten on six and Harmer on eight.