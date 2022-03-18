SA vs BAN, 1st ODI: Three batters register fifties as Bangladesh post 314/7 in first innings

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:25 pm

SA vs BAN, 1st ODI: Three batters register fifties as Bangladesh post 314/7 in first innings

Yasir added 115 off just 82 balls for the fourth wicket with Shakib and their partnership provided the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh's innings after a slow start.

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh registered their third-highest first-innings total in ODIs away from home (excluding neutral venues) against South Africa in the first ODI in Centurion. After a sedate start, the visitors posted 314 for seven thanks to some scintillating batting performance in the second half of the innings. 

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh number three, top-scored with 77 off 64 with the help of seven fours and three sixes. He found an ally in Yasir Ali (50 off 44) who recorded his maiden fifty in international cricket. He added 115 off just 82 balls for the fourth wicket with Shakib and their partnership provided the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh's innings after a slow start.

Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das saw off the powerplay and then accelerated before the former got out for 41. They added 95 off 21.3 overs. Although Tamim missed his fifty, Litton Das (50 off 67) picked up his second fifty in three matches. 

Mahmudullah (25 off 17) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (19 off 13) played two good cameos to help Bangladesh cross the 300-mark. The final 10 overs yielded 81 runs. 

Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each while Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo took one apiece. 

