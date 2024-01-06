Rybakina storms into Brisbane International final

World number four Elena Rybakina put on a serving masterclass as she stormed into the final of the Brisbane International with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova Saturday.

The Russian-born Kazakh blasted eight aces past the Czech teenager on her way to the 63-minute win, breaking her opponent once in the first set and twice in the second.

Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, has only lost 12 games on the way to the final and is yet to drop serve in a perfect build up to the Australian Open, where was runner-up last year to Aryna Sabalenka.

"I didn't expect I would play that well this week," said the second seed, adding that she had been sick before arriving in Brisbane. "It's an amazing start to the year for me."

She made 75 percent of her first serves against Noskova, hitting 26 winners and making only 10 unforced errors to reach her 15th final on the WTA Tour.

She will play the winner of an all-Belarusian clash between top seed Sabalenka and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Rybakina has beaten Azarenka in both their previous encounters but has lost to Sabalenka in five of their seven meetings.

All but two of Rybakina's matches against Sabalenka went to three sets, including the Australian Open final a year ago.