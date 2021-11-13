Ryan Cook unavailable for Pakistan series, BCB searching for new fielding coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan has today talked to the Press about multiple issues.

One of the major concerns for Bangladesh in the recent matches was the mistakes in fielding department.

Akram Khan has made it clear that fielding coach Ryan Cook will not be available for the Pakistan series.

"We will not have Ryan Cook for the upcoming Pakistan series. Instead, we are thinking of a local fielding coach. This decision will be taken on 16th November,"said Akram Khan.

"Cook's contract is about to be ended. He is not coming back to Bangladesh. We are not renewing his contract either. That is why he will not be available in the upcoming series at home."

"We have some names to consider among the local fielding coaches. Besides, we are also keeping an eye on high-profile fielding coaches. Hopefully, we will get one for the team within the next couple of months."

Not only did Akram Khan talk about the dismissal of Ryan Cook, the BCB director also answered to the critics' desire of seeing big changes in the team.

"We cannot only count the fact that players are performing poor. The idea that a positive outcome will come if the whole team is changed is completely wrong."

"Yes, there were great expectations from some players. We had hope. However, they could not fulfill the desire of our hope."

"The selectors will give us the squad on 15th November, and we will announce it on 16th. You may see 1-2 bew players in the squad as some players are injured."

Bangladesh face Pakistan on 19th November at SBNCS in the first T20I of the series.

The Pakistan team have arrived today morning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka.