Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to script unthinkable world record during colossal 220-run knock

In the history of cricket that dates back to over a century, only nine batters have ever managed to hit six sixes in a over which includes some of the greatest ever cricketers like Sir Garfield Sobers and Yuvraj Singh. But young India cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday went a step ahead to pull off an unthinkable feat in world cricket.

En route to his colossal knock of 220* runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, in the match against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal, Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over. Yes, you read it right! 43 runs were scored in a single over as Gaikwad scripted a world record.

It happened in the 49th over of the match when he hammered those sixes against Shiva Singh. The bowler conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also sent over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B Ground in Ahmedabad.

Overall, Gaikwad carried his bat through in his sensational unbeaten knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

With the record feat, Ruturaj joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed six consecutive sixes in an over which includes Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

Talking about the match, Gaikwad's stunning knock helped Maharashtra amass 330 for five after batting first in the second quarterfinal match of the tournament. Katik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers from the Uttar Pradesh side as he oicked three of the five wickets that fell.