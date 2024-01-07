Ruthless Rybakina routs Sabalenka to claim Brisbane title

Sports

Reuters
07 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

Ruthless Rybakina routs Sabalenka to claim Brisbane title

World number two and top seed Sabalenka came into the contest on a 15-match winning streak in Australia but was completely outplayed by the former Wimbledon champion on Pat Rafter Arena.

Reuters
07 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:16 pm
Photo: WTA
Photo: WTA

Elena Rybakina handed Aryna Sabalenka a reality check on Sunday ahead of her Australian Open title defence with a crushing 6-0 6-3 victory in the final of the Brisbane International, a rematch of last year's Melbourne title-decider.

World number two and top seed Sabalenka came into the contest on a 15-match winning streak in Australia but was completely outplayed by the former Wimbledon champion on Pat Rafter Arena.

Rybakina wrapped up the first set in 24 minutes on the back of three breaks of serve as Sabalenka, shaking her head at herself in disbelief, sprayed 12 unforced errors across the Queensland Tennis Centre showcourt.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Kazakh broke Sabalenka again to start the second set and, although there was more fight from the other side of the net, sealed her sixth career title when the Belarussian crashed another forehand wide.

"I want to congratulate Aryna on a great week and a great season last year and hopefully we will meet again in Melbourne," the Moscow-born world number four said in the on-court presentation ceremony.

"Despite the score, it's always tough to play you. We push each other, which is great, and we improve in this way so I hope that continues."

The pair split their four meetings last year with two wins apiece, although Sabalenka won the match that mattered most to claim her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

"Honestly, I don't know where to start," said a laughing Sabalenka. "Elena, wow, I don't know where to start. Thank you for those three games, at least we made it look like a fight.

"Couple of words to my team, you did a bad job today. 6-0 6-3, that's all your fault guys... Hopefully we'll be better at the Australia Open."

Danish top seed Holger Rune takes on Bulgarian former world number three Grigor Dimitrov in the men's final.

Others

Elena Rybakina / Aryna Sabalenka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos