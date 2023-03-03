Ruthless England hand Bangladesh 132-run defeat, break Tigers' exceptional home streak

Bangladesh were absolutely outclassed by world champions England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. With a massive 132-run win, England took the series 2-0 with one match still in hand. This was Bangladesh's first home ODI series defeat in seven years. Therefore, Jos Buttler's men remain the only team Bangladesh couldn't get past at home in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup.

Jason Roy's 12th ODI century and Buttler's breezy fifty helped England rack up a first-innings total of an above-par 326 for seven. It was England's highest total against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. 300-plus scores had not been chased down successfully in Bangladesh during that eight-year period and so the hosts had to do something extraordinary to get close to the total.

A returning Sam Curran's double strike (Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto) in the very first over straightaway pushed Bangladesh on the back foot. Mushfiqur Rahim, playing at number four in the series, was removed by Curran in his second over.

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal added 79 off 112 balls after Mushfiqur's fall but it didn't help as the required run rate kept on increasing. Tamim's start was not too bad but he consumed a lot of dot balls mid-innings and eventually got out after a torturous 35 off 65 balls.

Shakib (58 off 69) tried to take the attack to the bowlers as he hit Adil Rashid for two boundaries in a row in his first over. But his dismissal was a soft one as he tried to clear the in-field, only to be caught by Curran at mid-off.

The rest was really a formality. Both Afif Hossain (23 off 33) and Mahmudullah (32 off 49) failed to up the ante and got out in a space of seven runs to hasten the defeat.

The Mirpur crowd had something to cheer about as Taskin Ahmed hit four boundaries in his run-a-ball 21 towards the end but Moeen Ali's direct throw got him dismissed.

Curran (4/29) put an end to Bangladesh's innings by getting the last man Mustafizur Rahman out. Adil Rashid also got four.

Roy, the player of the match, was slightly under pressure after a string of low scores at the PSL and in the first ODI. He was up against a negative match-up (two left-arm spinners). He had some luck going his way in the early part of his innings but once he survived the early threat, he was unstoppable.

Roy (132 off 124) negated spin well, going over the top, bringing out sweeps and reverse-sweeps. After getting to his hundred off 104 balls, Roy opened up his shoulders and went after almost everything before getting dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Roy added 109 off just 15.3 overs with his captain Buttler who went about a run-a-ball in the partnership. Buttler hit two consecutive sixes off Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the bowler took a stunning catch off his own bowling in the very next ball. He scored 76 off 64.

At the 40-over mark, England were 219 for five and set for a 300-plus total. In at seven, Moeen Ali smashed three fours and two maximums in a vital 34-ball-42.

Taskin Ahmed (3/66) was undoubtedly the best Bangladesh bowler, asking questions right from the start. He induced the outside-edge of Roy a couple of times. The dismissals of opener Phil Salt (7 off 15) and Will Jacks (1 off 4) were results of meticulous planning. He got rid of the dangerous Moeen as well who was threatening to go big. But he lost the plot a bit as he was hit for two sixes by Sam Curran (33* off 19).

The spinners - Shakib (1/64), Taijul Islam (1/58) and Miraz (2/73) - didn't have a good day at all.