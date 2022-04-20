Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon

Sports

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon

A ban on Russian players would prevent world number two Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, from competing in the men's draw. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is 15th in the women's rankings.

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:28 pm
Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon

Russian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report on sports industry news site Sportico on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises the grasscourt Grand Slam, said it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus.

The organisers said they planned to announce a decision in mid-May ahead of the entry deadline for the June 27-July 10 tournament.

The AELTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

A ban on Russian players would prevent world number two Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, from competing in the men's draw. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is 15th in the women's rankings.

The report said it was unclear whether players from Belarus would also be banned. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

Tennis governing bodies banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion. Individual players are allowed to compete on tours but not under the name or flag of their countries.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said last month that he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning Wimbledon in London.

Others

wimbledon / Russian athletes / Daniil Medvedev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target