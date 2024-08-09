Russian chess champion allegedly tries poisoning rival with mercury, caught on camera

In a shocking incident, a chess player was captured putting something on the chessboard and pieces of her opponent. Allegedly, the Russian chess champion, Amina Abakarova, smeared mercury, eventually making her rival feel nauseous and dizzy.

Dailymail shared a video of Amina Abakarova in the act. "Russian chess champion Amina Abakarova was caught on CCTV allegedly trying to POISON her rival. The 43-year-old is accused of smearing mercury on 30-year-old Umayganat Osmanova's chess board and pieces, which caused her to become dizzy and nauseated shortly after the tournament started. Osmanova was hospitalised, and Abakarova was stripped of her title," the outlet added.

In the video, Abakarova is seen inside a room where chess boards are neatly arranged for the players. She looks around for the first few seconds and then stops in front of a particular table. Then she smears something all over the chessboard and the pieces. The video ends with her walking out of the room.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the viral video has accumulated several views and likes. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

An individual wrote, "She tried a real-life checkmate." Another added, "There are cameras everywhere. Always act like you are being recorded."

A third person posted, "Over a game of chess? Come on!" A fourth expressed, "She was stripped of her title, but was she arrested?"

As per Wion, the 42-year-old chess player is facing a lifetime ban and potential jail time. She is a chess coach from Russia's Dagestan region.

"I am perplexed by what happened, and the motives of such an experienced competitor as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible. The actions she took could have led to a most tragic outcome, threatening the lives of everyone who was present, including herself. Now she must answer for what she did by the law," Dagestan's Minister of Sport, Sazhida Sazhidova, told the media.