Russell Domingo tests positive for Covid-19

Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering in self isolation.

Bangladesh team doctor Monzur Hussain Chowdhury said, "The Head Coach showed symptoms on 7 April and underwent an antigen test followed by a PCR test on the same day. A positive report was received on the morning of 8 April and he has been in self isolation since.

"He is feeling better now and only has mild symptoms," he added.