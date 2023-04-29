Russell blames entire team as Kolkata lose to Gujarat by seven wickets

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 08:37 pm

Related News

Russell blames entire team as Kolkata lose to Gujarat by seven wickets

Russell made no attempts to hide his disappointments in the mid-innings interview and said he was not happy at all with the total that his side ended up with on a placid batting track. "Looking at the total we've got, I'm not happy at all," Russell, who was dismissed off the last ball of the match by Mohammed Shami, said.

Hindustan Times
29 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 08:37 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Andre Russell has not been in the best of forms in IPL 2023. He registered four single-digit scores in his 8 outings and had a highest score of 38*. In the match against Gujarat Titans, he threatened by starting with sixes against Rashid Khan but was not able to get the grand, at least of the kind that is expected of him. The hard-hitting West Indies cricketer ended up with 34 off 19 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 179 for 7 against GT at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Russell made no attempts to hide his disappointments in the mid-innings interview and said he was not happy at all with the total that his side ended up with on a placid batting track. "Looking at the total we've got, I'm not happy at all," Russell, who was dismissed off the last ball of the match by Mohammed Shami, said.

When asked what total would have made him, the KKR star said something around 200 would have been an ideal score on this pitch, especially after the start they got. "I think this is a 190-200 wicket so we are about 20 short. We've only got ourselves to blame," he added.

Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed him for 81 with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn't make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

At 135/5, KKR had the firepower of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh with 28 balls to go. But they could not get past the 200-mark, which always gives a team a psychological edge.

Rinku became Noor's second victim, while 'birthday boy' Russell could not express himself fully with GT bowlers doing well to restrict him for a 19-ball 34 not out (2x4, 3x6).

KKR managed just 45 runs and lost three wickets in the final five overs.

Russell's fears turned out to be true as GT knocked off the target with relative ease in the 18th over with 7 wickets in their bank. GT never looked in any real trouble in their 180-run chase with opener Shubman Gill getting them off to a good start. There was a brief period when Gil (49) and Hardik Pandya (25) fell in successive overs as KKR made a comeback in the match but once Vijay Shankar (51* off 24) and David Miller (32* off 18) got stuck in, there was no stopping the defending champions, who registered their fourth away win in a row.

GT rose to the top of the table with this big win.

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders / Gujarat Titans / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

22h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

10h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

10h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

1h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Now | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

2h | TBS World
ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'