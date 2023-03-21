Ruqsana Begum headlines star-studded boxing event in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:58 pm

Related News

Ruqsana Begum headlines star-studded boxing event in Bangladesh

The event will feature some of the finest boxers from England, France, India, and Thailand, as they will battle the Bangladeshi boxers.

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:58 pm
Photo: Xcel Sports
Photo: Xcel Sports

Xcel Sports Management and Promotions are set to organise an international professional boxing fight night for the second time in Bangladesh on Tuesday, 21st March at the InterContinental Dhaka. 

Titled "Beximco XBC Fight Night", the event will feature some of the finest boxers from England, France, India, and Thailand, as they will battle the Bangladeshi boxers.

Moreover, champion Bangladeshi boxers Sura Krishna Chakma and Al Amin, the winners of the pro-boxing event in 2022, will feature this time as well.

On top of that, professional female kickboxer Ruqsana Begum will also participate in this edition's fight night.

A total of 14 participants will be competing in the ring across seven different categories, including Featherweight, Light Heavyweight, Bantamweight, Cruiserweight, Fly Weight, Lightweight and Welterweight categories.

The tournament will start with a six-round bout of Bantamweight class between two Bangladeshi Boxers.

With the fight night ahead, Xcel Sports Management and Promotions hosted a Weigh-In session and press conference on 20th March at Gulshan Club.

At the press conference: Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation; Arman Haque, Vice President, Bangladesh Boxing Foundation; Ryan Rahman, Executive Founding Member of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation and Tapanut Loetsinghataworn, Supervisor of World Boxing Council were present.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, mentioned, "This is the first time that professional boxing will take place with female boxers in Bangladesh. We are delighted to host the faceoff between superstars Ruqsana Begum and Tanjila on this year's fight night. We believe this will pave the way for female boxers in the country."

At the event, Ruqsana Begum, a British-Bangladeshi professional kickboxer and boxer, mentioned, "I'm really excited to compete here in Bangladesh. Even though I live in London, my roots are in Bangladesh. It's such an honor to be a part of this prestigious boxing tournament and I'm glad that XBC is organizing this fight night."

This year, Beximco XBC Fight Night will be promoted by Xcel Sports Management and Promotions (XBC) where Beximco is the title sponsor while Premier Bank is the co-sponsor.

The gold sponsors are 5R Securex and Innstar, while the Silver sponsors are Kloth, Trade majestic LTD., Unicom, Executive Machines and Pepsi. Besides, TNR, Bongo, T Sports, InterContinental Dhaka and bKash will feature as partners for this event as well. 

The event will be supervised by Asraful Islam and will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM. The viewers can watch the riveting action live on T Sports and Bongo.

Others

Boxing / Ruqsana Begum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

3h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max