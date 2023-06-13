Rupali Bank champions in Women's DPL

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 06:10 pm

Rupali Bank Krira Parishad beat defending champions Mohammedan by 53 runs to seal their first Women's Dhaka Premier League (WDPL) trophy after eight years. They last won the championship back in 2015-16 season.

Rupali Bank was asked to bat first in BKSP ground 3 on Wednesday. They accumulated 196 runs losing all their wickets in 48.2 overs. Farjana Akter Lisa, Mukta Rabindra Magre and Tajia Akter starred with the bat for the champions.

Mohammedan showed a glimpse of hope but failed to chase the target down getting bundled for 143 runs.

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals since their opening partnership was broken. Only four batters reached the double-digit mark. 

Ayesha Rahman fought alone with 46-run innings. But she never got any support from the other end. Apart from Ayesha, skipper Salma Khatun bagged 19 and Sanjida Islam scored 14 for Mohammedan.

Rupali Bank's spinner Ritu Moni picked up three wickets for 34 runs in her eight overs. Dipa conceded only four runs from his 3.2 overs for two wickets. Tithi Rani, Mukta and Habiba Islam picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Indian all-rounder Mukta Rabindra top-scored for Rupali Bank. She scored 69 from 90 balls hitting six boundaries in her innings. Apart from Mukta, Tajia Akter scored 36 while Farjana Lisa bagged 35 runs. 

Mohammedan spinner Khadizatul Kubra picked up four wickets for 45 runs. Skipper Salma bagged three and Rumana Ahmed picked up two wickets.

