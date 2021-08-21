Run-chase wizards in modern-day cricket: Shakib is just behind Kohli

Cricket has evolved a lot over the last couple of decades and with the introduction of new rules and favourable pitches, the game has become more dynamic. Former Australia captain and renowned cricket pundit Ian Chappell once said, "When you win the toss, nine times out of 10 you elect to bat. The tenth time, you think about it and again elect to bat first."

But many cricketers of this era will not agree with Chappell as targets of 300 or more have been reached as many as 87 times in ODIs in the 21st century. The Business Standard (TBS) looks at five active cricketers with highest averages in successful run-chases in ODIs (minimum 50 matches).

Virat Kohli (Successful chases: 89, Average: 96.21, 22 fifties & 22 hundreds)

Virat Kohli has been one of the greatest cricketers of all time and arguably the finest chaser in the 50-over format. Kohli averages 96.21 in successful run-chases, just behind MS Dhoni in the all-time list. Dhoni averaged a whopping 102.71.

Kohli has been part of 89 successful run-chases. The Indian captain was unbeaten in 39 innings in ODIs and saw his side home 30 times. Kohli has scored 22 hundreds and as many fifties in successful run-chases, the most by anyone. He strikes at 97.76 in successful chases which is better than his career strike rate.

Shakib Al Hasan (Successful chases: 58, Average: 70.04, 9 fifties & 3 hundreds)

This is an aspect of Shakib Al Hasan's game that is less talked about.

Initially, he used to be a bit impatient and get out playing reckless shots. But over the years, he has developed himself as a much calmer cricketer. He has been involved in 58 successful run-chases in ODIs. Out of those 58 matches, Shakib batted in 49 innings and remained unbeaten in 24 innings.

Shakib has 12 scores in excess of 50 in successful run-chases that include an unbeaten 69-ball-92 against Sri Lanka, 114 against New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy, an unbeaten 124 against the West Indies in the 2019 World Cup and an unbeaten 96 in the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour.

Angelo Mathews (Successful chases: 53, Average: 69.69, 7 fifties)

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has been a vital cog in the wheel for Sri Lanka. Mathews, a solid middle-order batter, averages 69.69 in successful chases with seven fifties. The right-handed batter, out of those 53 matches, batted in 34 innings and got Sri Lanka over the line 21 times.

He has been a tremendous performer at number five for Sri Lanka, averaging over 50. He has racked up 24 fifties and two hundreds in that position.

Martin Guptill (Successful chases: 52, Average: 66.23, 12 fifties and 8 hundreds)

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is a natural stroke maker and one of the best opening batters right now. Since his debut, he has been a prolific player for the Black Caps. Guptill has been involved in 52 successful run-chases for New Zealand.

The dynamic right-hander has 20 fifty-plus scores in successful run chases. Guptill's best knock while chasing was the glorious 180 not out against South Africa in 2017. New Zealand were chasing 280 and Guptill alone scored 180. His innings involved 18 fours and 11 sixes.

Rohit Sharma (Successful chases: 84, Average: 63.37, 22 fifties and 11 hundreds)

Asking Rohit Sharma to open the innings in 2013 turned out to be a masterstroke from the then Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Rohit hasn't looked back since then. Rohit is now widely acknowledged as one of the finest opening batters of all time.

Rohit averages a stunning 63.37 in successful chases and has 22 fifties and 11 hundreds. Some of Rohit's finest performances while chasing include a majestic 152 not out off 117 against West Indies chasing 323 in 2018 and a magnificent unbeaten 141 against Australia in 2013 chasing a mammoth 360.