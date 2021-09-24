Ruman's poor form continues in World Archery Championships

UNB
24 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
24 September, 2021

Ruman's poor form continues in World Archery Championships

In the elimination round of recurve men's singles event, Ruman Sana lost to Musolesi Fedirico of Italy by 6-0 sets.

UNB
24 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:42 pm
Ruman&#039;s poor form continues in World Archery Championships

Star Bangladeshi archer Ruman Sana's poor form continued in the World Archery Championship which is being held in Youngstown, USA.

In the elimination round of recurve men's singles event, Ruman Sana lost to Musolesi Fedirico of Italy by 6-0 sets.

Hakim Ahmed Rubel however offered some resistance as he beat Haliulek Michal of Czech Republic by 6-4 sets and moved to the last sixteen defeating Ricardo Soto of Chile by 7-3 sets, but he eventually lost Steve Wijler of the Netherlands by 6-4 sets.

On the other hand, Ram Krishno Saha beat Luis Goncalves of Portugal by 6-2 sets, but he failed to keep the tempo as he lost to Luis Alvarez of Mexico by 6-4 sets.

Women's archer Beauty Roy also continued her poor form as she was eliminated after losing to Denisa Barankova of Slovakia by 6-4 sets in the recurve women's singles event.

In the compound men's singles elimination round event, Asim Kumar Das narrowly beat Ramon Lopez of Spain by 143-142 score, but he eventually lost to Jozef Bosanky of Slovakia by 146-145 score in his next match.

Archery / Ruman Shana

