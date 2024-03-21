Ruman Shana: 'I retired due to lack of facilities'

Bangladeshi archery star Ruman Shana, renowned globally, has recently retired at just 28. He was the first Bangladeshi archer to directly qualify for the Olympics and amassed several medals, enhancing her reputation.

Citing a lack of opportunities and financial struggles, Ruman sent a letter to the Bangladesh Archery Federation, informing them of his decision which stirred debate, with some questioning the suddenness of her retirement.

In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard (TBS), Ruman clarified that it was not abrupt but a result of prolonged deliberation amid various challenges.

Recently, the federation's General Secretary labelled him 'mentally unstable', deepening his frustration.

In a candid discussion, Ruman discussed the reasons behind his retirement, the possibility of a change in decision, sudden exclusion from the national team, allegations of financial mismanagement by the federation, inadequate financial support, falling victim to blackmail, inability to balance sports and his own emotional struggles.

What was the main reason behind your retirement?

I cited injuries and inability to handle stress as the reasons in the letter but the main reason - and I didn't include it - was lack of facilities. You cannot say things like this when you are part of the federation. After cricket and football, we made archery famous in the country by winning medals. At one point in time, there was no sponsor. I started out in 2010 and at that time, we were not given any money at all. We used to get pocket money when we travelled abroad. Mainly, I retired because the facilities here are not enough.

Was it an abrupt decision or did you think it through?

It was a culmination of a series of events. I had been thinking about this for a while. I faced reality for the first time after I got married. My wife is fully my responsibility. I was struggling to fulfil my duties towards her as well as my parents. I had some money as a result of my performances in archery. I set up a house, took my mother to India for treatment, and my wife studies at Dhaka University - so, the money has been spent now. All these contributed to the decision.

We heard that you retired after being dropped from the team…

I was part of a four-man team for the Asia Cup archery that the coach finalised in January. But suddenly I heard that the team won't go to Iraq and I was dropped. A BKSP side would play the tournament and players part of the scholarship program would make it. Then an archer named Sima Akter was named in the team who was neither part of the scholarship program nor the BKSP. I was hurt and it was one of the reasons behind my retirement. The coach told me that we could still give Olympic qualification a shot. But what do they mean by my lack of performance? There was not a single piece of evidence. So, I left after informing them of my decision to retire.

When did you send the letter? Did someone from the federation try to talk you out of that decision?

I informed them of my decision on 5-6 February through a letter. A few days later, I happened to meet [Rajibuddin Ahmed] Chopol Sir during a trial and he said, "Are you out of your mind?" He just wanted me to meet him, but no one called me or spoke to me one-on-one about it.

You had a two-hour-long meeting with the General Secretary (GS) of the federation a couple of days ago. What was the meeting about? Can we expect a change in your decision?

They have always said that they would include me if I abide by the rules and participate in trials. But I won't be back if I don't get enough facilities. I can't slog for seven-eight hours a day without any money. What I said will never make the federation happy. They always want players to be tight-lipped. Many fear losing their jobs and can't speak up. But what I said is true, anyone can verify it.

The federation GS said you aren't well mentally. He wants you to see a psychiatrist. What do you make of his comment?

Do you think I am mad? Then I have to be in a mental hospital. Every team has a psychologist/psychiatrist nowadays. Does that make all sportsmen mad? If someone needs professional help, he seeks it individually. Can you call him mad? Yes, I have anger issues and I was angry after getting banned. They in the federation asked me to attend psychologists' classes in order to acquire certificates for sending to the World Archery and I did that. Such comments from the federation GS are very hurtful and disrespectful. The doctor who saw me never said I was mad. I worked on my anger management issues for the betterment of my game. I did that as per the federation's instructions. And now the GS is calling me mad. I have nothing to say if someone calls a completely normal person mad.

The federation GS claimed he treats you like a son. But you didn't consult him before announcing your retirement. Do you have any personal differences with him?

How could he say that if he treated me like a son? I had spoken to him a lot about facilities which were revealed later. Some of the players rebelled in the camp, including me. We have been fighting this battle for five years now. We get Tk3,000 as an honorarium. Before 2021, it was Tk1,500. The players spoke to each other and rebelled. But I have no personal differences with the GS.

He said he has done a lot for you. According to him, he got you the Lance Naik post in Ansar.

What can I say? I participated in the South Asian Games in 2019. The honourable DG of the Ansar was present and he announced that if I could win a medal, he would give me a promotion. That's it.

The federation GS said you never allowed up-and-coming players to shine and mentally tortured them.

These allegations make me angry. A good athlete cannot think like that. I never imagined that I would face such accusations. I am the only sponsored archer in the country and all my instruments have been used by other archers. What do they know about them? You ask Coach Martin why he loves me so much. How can a player who tortures others be the coach's favourite? When I see him say such things, I wonder if he is mad instead of me.

You allegedly hit a teammate. A female archer allegedly left the camp because of you. You are a short-tempered person according to them. Did all these make you distant from the federation?

My demands are different now. I am talking about facilities. But they are backtracking and focusing on my personal things rather than my demands. I got punished for certain things and they are still obsessing over them. Now I can appeal against them for blackmailing. All these never affected my performance because I kept it away from any distractions. I focused too hard on my performance and that's why all these happened. I won medals for the country, but they are not talking about it. I earned respect for archery and lost many things because of that too. I told him that if I was ever mentally ill, it would happen only for the game.

Tk3,000 from the federation and an additional Tk2,000 if you are married - is that all?

The income is limited. After I won the individual event gold medal in the Asia Cup, I got Tk30,000. It started in 2019, I got this this year only. Cash rewards are given according to categories. TK1 lakh is given if you win gold in the World Cup. We don't win medals in the World Cup. If you get Tk20-30,000 after winning gold medals, it doesn't help. I won a silver medal at international level in 2014 but didn't get any money from the federation. Chopol Sir said he gave me 1000 euros but I never got that money.

Tk5,000 from the federation and Tk25,000 from the Ansar - is that enough to make ends meet?

That's why I have left the national team. [The federation] wants us not to complain despite not getting enough. I loved the game so much that I did not complete my studies. I was stubborn that I would qualify for the Olympics. I have been able to fulfil most of my dreams.

What about the income and expenses of the archery federation?

When Teer came on board in 2018, we got a few facilities. If it had been a continuous process, I would not have said anything. But Covid halted everything. I was Teer's goodwill ambassador till 2019. They gave me Tk5 lakh. But then I was let go. This has happened to me now and again.

Do you think you have been duly honoured given your achievements?

I have 26 international medals. I have been playing for 14 years but still barely get any money. We have a goal that we will give the Prime Minister a proper plan because she loves sports. I have met the PM but did not get any cash reward. I was only given Tk5 lakh for my mother's treatment. I thought I would get a lot more. I could not say anything. I was always stopped from opening my mouth. The former state minister for sports Zahid Ahsan Russell said about me, "He doesn't say anything." I said what I wanted. But I was always told to stay patient. We are bringing results, but we are not getting rewarded.

You are 28. Do you think you have more to offer?

I think I have a lot more to offer to my country. There is still time.

What do you plan to do now?

I have a job now and will continue to play in domestic tournaments. Since I am doing an Ansar job, I have to play the National Championship. I will see if I can do anything else. I had to train for seven to eight hours when I was part of the national team. Now I can do as I please and my superiors support me.