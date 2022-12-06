Roy Keane rages at 'disrespectful' Brazil celebrations against South Korea

Sports

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:39 am

Related News

Roy Keane rages at 'disrespectful' Brazil celebrations against South Korea

When Richarlison netted the third, he ran over to the bench and got coach Tite involved too, and that didn’t go down well with Keane.

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:39 am
Roy Keane rages at &#039;disrespectful&#039; Brazil celebrations against South Korea

Brazil have attracted the ire of former Man Utd star Roy Keane as he branded their dancing celebrations at the World Cup 'disrespectful.'

The five-time winners thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last 16 on Monday and they broke out a group dance to celebrate every one of their goals.

When Richarlison netted the third, he ran over to the bench and got coach Tite involved too, and that didn't go down well with Keane.

"I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly [Come Dancing]," Keane raged on ITV.

"I don't like this. People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition.

"It's four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don't mind so much the first jig, it's the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all."

Keane is at least definitely wrong about one thing. It's not a routine from Strictly Come Dancing, but a dance started by Brazilian pop group Os Perseguidores.

It's something Richarlison has done for a few years now, and he explained it back in 2018.

"The pigeon dance came from a group from Rio de Janeiro who had a song in around 2012," he explained.

"A trend was started when I did the dance at home. Everyone started copying me."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Brazil Football Team / Roy Keane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

42m | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

22h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

1d | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

11h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

13h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup