Roy Keane rages at 'disrespectful' Brazil celebrations against South Korea

Brazil have attracted the ire of former Man Utd star Roy Keane as he branded their dancing celebrations at the World Cup 'disrespectful.'

The five-time winners thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last 16 on Monday and they broke out a group dance to celebrate every one of their goals.

When Richarlison netted the third, he ran over to the bench and got coach Tite involved too, and that didn't go down well with Keane.

"I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly [Come Dancing]," Keane raged on ITV.

"I don't like this. People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition.

"It's four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don't mind so much the first jig, it's the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all."

Keane is at least definitely wrong about one thing. It's not a routine from Strictly Come Dancing, but a dance started by Brazilian pop group Os Perseguidores.

It's something Richarlison has done for a few years now, and he explained it back in 2018.

"The pigeon dance came from a group from Rio de Janeiro who had a song in around 2012," he explained.

"A trend was started when I did the dance at home. Everyone started copying me."