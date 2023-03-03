Roy credits past sub-continent experience for match-winning hundred

England opener Jason Roy hit a superb century and skipper Jos Buttler made 76 before Adil Rashid and Sam Curran grabbed four wickets each as the tourists beat Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international on Friday for a 2-0 series victory.

Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326-7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called "tacky".

Roy got off to a stuttering start but saw off the Bangladesh spinners with some unconventional sweeping and went on the attack as he approached his 12th hundred, lofting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six to get to 97.

"I've spent a lot of time playing a lot of cricket in the sub-continent, when I was younger doing training camps, and today I had to dig deep with those skills and put it on the field," player of the match Roy said.

"I needed to give myself an opportunity. In the first game I had a rush of blood and played a pretty poor shot against the spin. Today I made sure I batted time and made sure I gave myself the best opportunity to score runs.

"It was an unbelievable effort to put on over 300. Jos and I rotated the strike really well. All three of Jos, Moeen Ali and Curran scoring as freely as they did was an incredible effort. They showed a lot of skill."

After completing his century, Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.