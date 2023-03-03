Roy credits past sub-continent experience for match-winning hundred

Sports

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Roy credits past sub-continent experience for match-winning hundred

Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326-7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called "tacky".

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:42 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England opener Jason Roy hit a superb century and skipper Jos Buttler made 76 before Adil Rashid and Sam Curran grabbed four wickets each as the tourists beat Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international on Friday for a 2-0 series victory.

Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326-7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called "tacky".

Roy got off to a stuttering start but saw off the Bangladesh spinners with some unconventional sweeping and went on the attack as he approached his 12th hundred, lofting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six to get to 97.

"I've spent a lot of time playing a lot of cricket in the sub-continent, when I was younger doing training camps, and today I had to dig deep with those skills and put it on the field," player of the match Roy said.

"I needed to give myself an opportunity. In the first game I had a rush of blood and played a pretty poor shot against the spin. Today I made sure I batted time and made sure I gave myself the best opportunity to score runs.

"It was an unbelievable effort to put on over 300. Jos and I rotated the strike really well. All three of Jos, Moeen Ali and Curran scoring as freely as they did was an incredible effort. They showed a lot of skill."

After completing his century, Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.

Cricket

Jason Roy / England Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

7h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

10h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

13h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

1d | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

2d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale