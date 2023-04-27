Roy, Chakaravarthy hand Kolkata 21-run win over Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 201 runs, RCB reached 179/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Virat Kohli (54).

Varun Chakravarthy was in good form for KKR's bowling departent and took three wickets, Andre Russell and Suyash Sharma scalped two dismissals each.

A quick fifty by Jason Roy helped KKR reach 200/5 in 20 overs, with the English opener slamming 56 runs off 29 balls, packed with four fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana (48), Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese (12*) also played quickfire knocks for the visitors. For RCB's bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar bagged two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalped a dismissal.