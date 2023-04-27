Roy, Chakaravarthy hand Kolkata 21-run win over Bangalore

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 April, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:08 am

Related News

Roy, Chakaravarthy hand Kolkata 21-run win over Bangalore

Chasing a target of 201 runs, RCB reached 179/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Virat Kohli (54).

Hindustan Times
27 April, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:08 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Chasing a target of 201 runs, RCB reached 179/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Virat Kohli (54).

Varun Chakravarthy was in good form for KKR's bowling departent and took three wickets, Andre Russell and Suyash Sharma scalped two dismissals each. 

A quick fifty by Jason Roy helped KKR reach 200/5 in 20 overs, with the English opener slamming 56 runs off 29 balls, packed with four fours and five sixes. 

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana (48), Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese (12*) also played quickfire knocks for the visitors. For RCB's bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar bagged two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalped a dismissal.

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders / Royal Challengers Bangalore / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

9h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

6h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

4h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

5h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt