Roy, Buttler help England notch up above par 326/7 against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Sports

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 03:54 pm

Roy was slightly under pressure after a string of low scores at the PSL and in the first ODI. He was up against a negative match-up (two left-arm spinners). He had some luck going his way in the early part of his innings but once he survived the early threat, he was unstoppable. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jason Roy's 12th ODI century and Jos Buttler's breezy fifty helped England rack up a first-innings total of an above-par 326 for seven. It was England's highest total against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. 

Roy was slightly under pressure after a string of low scores at the PSL and in the first ODI. He was up against a negative match-up (two left-arm spinners). He had some luck going his way in the early part of his innings but once he survived the early threat, he was unstoppable. 

Roy (132 off 124) negated spin well, going over the top, bringing out sweeps and reverse-sweeps. After getting to his hundred off 104 balls, Roy opened up his shoulders and went after almost everything before getting dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. 

Roy added 109 off just 15.3 overs with his captain Buttler who went about a run-a-ball in the partnership. Buttler hit two consecutive sixes off Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the bowler took a stunning catch off his own bowling in the very next ball. He scored 76 off 64.

At the 40-over mark, England were 219 for five and set for a 300-plus total. In at seven, Moeen Ali smashed three fours and two maximums in a vital 34-ball-42. 

Taskin Ahmed (3/66) was undoubtedly the best Bangladesh bowler, asking questions right from the start. He induced the outside-edge of Roy a couple of times. The dismissals of opener Phil Salt (7 off 15) and Will Jacks (1 off 4) were results of meticulous planning. He got rid of the dangerous Moeen as well who was threatening to go big. But he lost the plot a bit as he was hit for two sixes by Sam Curran (33* off 19).

The spinners - Shakib (1/64), Taijul Islam (1/58) and Miraz (2/73) - didn't have a good day at all.

 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

